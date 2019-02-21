Verizon plans to launch true 5G in 30 cities by 2020, just in time for iPhone support

Verizon’s CEO, Hans Vestberg, shared today that the carrier will be rolling out true 5G service to its network across 30 cities this year. However, he didn’t share a timeline or many other details.

As reported by The Verge, Vestberg told investors today that it will be true standards-based 5G service to rollout to the 30 cities this year. However, he didn’t reveal the cities, when the rollout will begin, or how well the cities will be covered. He did say the 30 cities will see the next generation cellular standard by the end of 2019.

Verizon previously launched its “5G Home” internet service in four test markets last October. However, it’s not true 5G service and the company has reportedly halted expansion of the service until actual 5G hardware is available.

While it’s unclear which cities will see Verizon’s true 5G service first, it will likely start the rollout sometime soon. Verizon partnered with Samsung on its new Galaxy S10 5G smartphone expected to arrive in the first half of this year. As for Apple, the company isn’t expected to include a 5G modem in its iPhones until 2020. But with the 5G rollout from Verizon and other carriers likely being slow, actual 5G coverage will hopefully be solid for many consumers by the time iPhone supports the new standard.

