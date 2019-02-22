Dropbox announces ‘Multi-Team Admin’ feature to improve group collaboration, especially for complex organizations
Dropbox announced the latest feature heading for its business customers today during its earnings call. Multi-Team Admin will allow businesses to share admin privileges across multiple Dropbox Business accounts to make collaboration with multiple groups and departments more seamless.
Here’s how Dropbox describes Multi-Team Admin:
Multi-Team Admin is live today for Dropbox Business accounts signed up for its early access program. Dropbox will share more details on the feature next week on the 27th.
The above graphic illustrates the following use case:
For instance, say your company’s Sales, Marketing, and Finance teams each sets up a Dropbox Business account for their respective department. The admin for each can grant admin rights to a central company IT team, who can then track activity across all three Business accounts. These multi-team admins can also adjust settings for any of the individual accounts.
It sounds like Dropbox Business accounts that are already enrolled in the early access program can try out Multi-Team Admin now. However, the link below may not be live until the 27th.
