Dropbox announces ‘Multi-Team Admin’ feature to improve group collaboration, especially for complex organizations

Dropbox announced the latest feature heading for its business customers today during its earnings call. Multi-Team Admin will allow businesses to share admin privileges across multiple Dropbox Business accounts to make collaboration with multiple groups and departments more seamless.

Here’s how Dropbox describes Multi-Team Admin:

This feature will give large organizations centralized controls they need to keep their work flowing and is especially valuable for many customers whose businesses have grown in scale. It allows them to manage multiple Dropbox Business teams by giving various departments admin privileges to sync and update their Business accounts without having to sign in and out repeatedly, addressing some of the major pain points that customers have shared with us.

Multi-Team Admin is live today for Dropbox Business accounts signed up for its early access program. Dropbox will share more details on the feature next week on the 27th.

So we’ve begun building tools that give complex organizations using Dropbox Business the sophisticated, centralized controls they need. As a first step, we’re introducingmulti-teamadmin, a new feature that lets admins more easily understand and manage multiple Dropbox Business teams.

The above graphic illustrates the following use case:

For instance, say your company’s Sales, Marketing, and Finance teams each sets up a Dropbox Business account for their respective department. The admin for each can grant admin rights to a central company IT team, who can then track activity across all three Business accounts. These multi-team admins can also adjust settings for any of the individual accounts.

It sounds like Dropbox Business accounts that are already enrolled in the early access program can try out Multi-Team Admin now. However, the link below may not be live until the 27th.

The multi-team admin feature is available today for Dropbox Business customers through our early access program. Once activated, they can grant access to Dropbox Enterprise admins. To try it out, visit the admin console.

