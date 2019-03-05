August View wire-free video doorbell unveiled with swappable faceplates, rechargeable battery, more

The August View takes the best features from earlier generation August Doorbell Cams, enhances them, and fits them into a slim wire-free design that is powered by a swappable, rechargeable battery. Given its slim profile, the doorbell camera is compatible with almost every entryway. Its best-in-class sensor provides 1440p resolution (providing 33% more pixels than full 1080p HD) to stream crisp, realistic video of a customer’s doorstep directly to their phone.

As for HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant, August says View should arrive with support for Amazon and Google’s platforms, but they “continue to work with Apple to explore integration opportunities with our doorbell cameras.”

So far, some of August’s smart locks have HomeKit functionality, while others don’t. Meanwhile, its Doorbell Cam and Doorbell Cam Pro don’t support Apple’s platform. With Netatmo having announced its HomeKit video doorbell arriving sometime later this year, hopefully View will get support for Apple’s platform later this year too.

August touts View as easy to install and the battery can be recharged via the included Micro-USB cable.

As customers have come to expect with August products, installation is simple and completely DIY. The August View is an all-in-one solution that is ready to use out of the box and includes the video doorbell, wireless chime, rechargeable battery, Micro-USB cable, and free August app. More features: Instant motion alerts anytime someone approaches the doorstep

On-demand live video streaming

Minimal fisheye distortion to provide the most realistic view of your doorstep of any battery-powered doorbell

Zoomable video to identify package thieves and unwanted visitors

Review of cloud-stored videos for up to 15 or 30 days with our Gold and Platinum subscription plans

August View is set to go on sale on March 28th priced at $230. It will be available direct from August and other retailers.