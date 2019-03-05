Uber Rewards now available in all US cities, rewarding loyalty with perks and credits

Uber Rewards, a loyalty program which launched in nine US cities in November of last year, has now gone live across the USA …

The program offers credits for every dollar spent on all Uber and Uber Eats rides, with more points offered for Uber Black. Points are equivalent to between 1% and 3% of your spend, and are credited to your Uber Cash balance.

But you’ll also get some additional perks. Gold membership, at 500 points, gives you flexible cancellations.

For those moments when you thought you were ready to go but actually needed more time, you can cancel and rebook an eligible Uber trip within 15 minutes and have the cancellation fee refunded.

Platinum, at 2500 points, adds in price protection on regular journeys and one other nice perk for frequent travellers.

Finally, 7500 points gets you Diamond, which gets you the best drivers and ‘complimentary surprise upgrades.’

Uber Rewards points are counted over a six month period, and the company is retroactively crediting you for your spend over the past six months.

You can join the program online or in the app. Check out full details below.

Uber Rewards – Benefits Terms

Blue Benefit: Earning Points

As a member of Uber Rewards, you can earn points by taking eligible rides or making Eats orders through your Uber apps. These points can be earned even if the trip is taken on an Uber for Business account, or with a Business or Family profile. Points are only available to be earned and redeemed in the United States. – 1 point per dollar is earned on Pool / Express Pool trips and Eats orders. – 2 points per dollar are earned on UberX, XL, WAV/Assist, and Select trips. – 3 points per dollar are earned on Black and Black SUV trips. Points are not earned on: – Tips to delivery-partners or driver-partners – Tolls and city surcharges – Cancellation fees – Portions of trips covered by a promotional value – Portions of trips covered by another user through split fare – External trip fees such as damage or cleaning fees – Upfront purchases of Uber Cash, credits, or Ride Passes – Taxi, bike, and scooter rides Other types of trips may also be ineligible. See full Program Terms and Conditions.

Blue Benefit: Uber Cash Rewards

For every 500 points you earn in Uber Rewards, you’ll receive $5 in Uber Cash. To check your progress towards earning Uber Cash, look for Uber Rewards via the menu in the top left of your app, or under Account if you’re using Uber Eats. To use your Uber Cash, choose it as your payment method when requesting your trip. If you don’t have enough Uber Cash to cover your ride, you’ll be given the option to buy just enough to cover your ride, or set any amount of Uber Cash you want. Uber Cash is usable only on rides and Eats orders in the US. Scooters, bikes, and taxis are excluded. Other exclusions may apply. Points that are not converted to Uber Cash will expire for redemption purposes in monthly batches on a rolling 12 month basis. See full Program Terms and Conditions.

Gold Benefit: Flexible Cancellations

If you cancel a ride, you’ll get an in-app message letting you know if the ride qualifies for a refund of the usual cancellation fee. You’ll only get this refund if you rebook the ride within 15 minutes and complete the trip. Flexible cancellations are only available to Gold, Platinum and Diamond members. Pool and Express Pool trips are not eligible. This benefit can be used once per hour at most, up to three total uses per Earnings Window. This benefit is only available in the US and may not be available in all locations, such as certain airports and venues/stadiums. See full Program Terms and Conditions.

Gold Benefit: Priority Support

Once you become an Uber Rewards Gold or Platinum member, you’ll be able to access our priority support team in your app. The priority support team is made up of experienced support agents. Uber makes no guarantees about response times. Priority support is only available on US rides and deliveries. See full Program Terms and Conditions.

Platinum Benefit: Price Protection on a Route

When you unlock the Platinum level, you’ll be prompted to set your two favorite locations. Once you’ve set these, rides taken between those two points may vary in price but will not exceed the protected price on that route, except during extremely busy times. During those busy times, you’ll still get a discount off of the real-time (non-protected) price, but the discount will be capped at 20% off the (non-protected) price. Your chosen route can be changed once every 30 days by contacting support. This benefit may not be available in all cities, or for all possible routes. Only UberX trips receive price protection. Price protection does not apply on scheduled rides. See full Program Terms and Conditions.

Platinum Benefit: Priority Pickups at Airports

Based on driver availability, Platinum and Diamond members may receive faster pickups. This benefit is only available at some airports due to local regulations and rideshare agreements. Shorter wait times are not guaranteed for any given airport pickup. See full Program Terms and Conditions.

Diamond Benefit: Complimentary Upgrades

Complimentary upgrades are sometimes given on select UberX rides. These upgrades are only available to Diamond members. This benefit is not available in all locations, and excludes certain airports and venues/stadiums. See full Program Terms and Conditions.

Diamond Benefit: Highly Rated Drivers

When you request an UberX Diamond trip, you’ll be automatically matched with one of our highly rated driver-partners. Ratings and trip thresholds may vary by city and over time. This benefit may not be available in all locations. Requests may be unfulfilled if no eligible drivers are available. See full Program Terms and Conditions.

Diamond Benefit: Premium Support

Diamond members gain access to our premium support team. Replies to your in-app messages will receive our highest priority, and you’ll also have access to dedicated 24/7 phone support. Uber makes no guarantees about response times. Premium support is only available on US rides and deliveries. See full Program Terms and Conditions.

Diamond Benefit: Three Free Deliveries ($0 Fee)

Once Diamond level is unlocked, you’ll receive three free Eats deliveries. These free deliveries will be added to your account automatically and will apply to your next three Uber Eats orders. You’ll need to have an Eats account. Free delivery means no booking fee and no busy area fee. Taxes and tips are not included. Free deliveries must be used before your Diamond level expires. See full Program Terms and Conditions.