Sinemia service offering non-subscribers movie ticket discounts, MoviePass to produce original movies in latest pivot

Sinemia, a competitor to MoviePass and AMC Stubs A-List, is today announcing a new plan that doesn’t require a monthly subscription. According to a report from TechCrunch, the company is going the rewards and discounts route rather than offering a monthly “unlimited” movies subscription plan.

It has been toying with ways to tweak its subscription offering, and Sinemia Limitless finds it offering discounts for users outside of the service. Rather than a recurring fee with a set (or unlimited) number of tickets, Limitless offers a blanket discount for an upfront amount.

Users who make a $70 one-time purchase will get $100 worth of tickets. Sinemia will be using a method similar to MoviePass, which offers a digital or physical “debit” card that allows users to purchase tickets online or at a theater. Once the discount is applied, it won’t show up until users make another $70 purchase.

The downside seems to be that this plan only works for one year and that any sort of convenience fee won’t be waived.

Sinemia Limitless covers all movie ticket types (2D, 3D, IMAX, Dolby, etc.) at any theater location including luxury cinemas with no blackout dates. There is no limit to how many tickets can be purchased in one day and users can purchase tickets for as many friends and family as they’d like. And since this is using a debit card, you won’t need to check in with the app when you’ve made it to the theater.

One last benefit is that tickets purchased through partner theaters will receive an additional 5 percent discount.

In related movie subscription news, MoviePass is looking to “refocus” as the company is continuing to lose money. The company announced through a press release yesterday that it will create a “vertically integrated film production and exhibition company called MoviePass Entertainment Holdings inc., MoviePass™, and MoviePass films.”

Essentially, MoviePass wants to be on both ends of the spectrum: selling you tickets to the movies, while also screening and producing original movies that you may potentially want to watch.

The future growth of the MoviePass™ group of companies will require us to take advantage of the rapidly evolving media landscape. To maximize our audience reach, we plan to focus on technological innovation and high-quality content production through our three key channels – MoviePass™ (theatrical subscription service); MoviePass Films (original content production company) and Moviefone™ (multimedia media information and advertising service).

The company has yet to announce how much it will be spending on its new ventures nor has it said if current MoviePass subscribers will see a price hike.

