Spark launches handy email delegation tool with deadlines and progress tracking

After updating its iOS and Mac email clients last week with rich text formatting, Spark is adding a valuable new tool to its apps: email delegation. The feature allows executives, managers, and teams to more easily manage their workloads with greater efficiency and easy progress tracking.

Spark developer Readdle announced the new feature in a blog post today:

Today, Spark is introducing an advanced new way to delegate email to anyone on your team. This feature is available for all Spark for Team Premium users. If you haven’t created a team on Spark yet, getting started is easy.

Email delegation highlights:

Assign responsibility

Set deadlines

Track progress

Spark notes how email delegation is more useful than forwarding emails:

The main benefit of the Spark Delegation over the traditional way of forwarding emails is that you don’t get lost in a clutter of countless fw:fw:fw messages and can easily keep track of what you assign to others. The sidebar will now display a new ‘Delegated’ filter that gives you one-click access to all delegated emails and their status.

Email delegation is available to Spark for Teams users who can try it out for free with 10 delegations a month (per team). Unlimited use is available for Spark Premium users which costs $7.99/month per user.

Check out the blog post for full details along with the promo video below:

