Stacktrace Podcast 027: “Let’s spelunk my life”

It’s time for some new, alternative, avenues of spelunking — including Apple’s career website, and… Rambo’s digital life? Also, how Swift compares to Node.js for server-side development, what a “UIKit for AR” could look like, and some brief speculation about Apple’s upcoming media event.

Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by Hyper: For the entire month of March, get 50% off Hyper’s combo wireless charger/USB-C hub and its other wireless chargers w/ code 9to5wireless. w/ code

https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2019/03/StacktraceEp27.mp3

Links