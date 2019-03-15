Phil Schiller joins the Accidental Tech Podcast to talk about WWDC 2019, more

The latest episode of the Accidental Tech Podcast, released earlier today, includes an hour-long interview with Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, Phil Schiller. He joins the show to talk about the recently announced 2019 edition of WWDC, Apple’s annual developer conference, which takes place in San Jose from June 3 through June 7.

This is not the first time the show has had an interesting guest from Apple. Chris Lattner has joined the podcast in 2017 right after leaving Apple for Tesla. Apple executives will sometimes appear as guests in other podcasts as well, Phil Schiller himself has been a guest of The Talk Show multiple times.

Listen to this week’s episode of the Accidental Tech Podcast to hear from Schiller what it’s like to plan software releases for WWDC while keeping information about new devices hidden, how Apple handles the sheer scale of the conference, how they plan on making WWDC more accessible to more people and much more. We’ll be posting more details about the interview soon.