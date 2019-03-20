Satechi introduces new USB-C headphone adapter, 100W braided power cable

Popular accessory maker Satechi has today introduced a pair of new USB-C accessories. The new accessories include a USB-C headphone jack adapter, as well as a new USB-C to USB-C 100W braided charging cable.

The new USB-C headphone jack adapter from Satechi features USB-C Power Delivery charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack. This is clearly targeted at users of the 2018 iPad Pros, which dropped the headphone jack completely and replaced Lightning with USB-C.

With Satechi’s adapter, iPad Pro users can charge their device while also listening to audio via wired headphones:

Uncompromising on both style and performance, the Type-C Headphone Jack Adapter delivers clear audio along with powerful charging, housed in a sleek aluminum enclosure. Simply connect the Type-C adapter to a USB-C smartphone, tablet, or laptop for media control that travels with you.

Furthermore, Satechi has today introduced a new USB-C 100W Charging Cable that also fully supports Power Delivery and data transfer of up to 480 Mbps. The cable is braided, which Satechi touts helps prevent breakage. There are also integrated velcro straps for organization:

Its durable, braided nylon design helps prevent against breakage to ensure a long lifespan, and the integrated Velcro strap keeps cables tangle-free. Simply connect a USB-C device and a compatible USB-C power adapter using the USB-C 100W Charging Cable to enjoy fast and easy charging.

Both the USB-C headphone jack adapter and 100W charging cable are available today. The headphone jack adapter costs $24.99, while the braided charging cable is $19.99. Both are available in space gray.

