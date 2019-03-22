Apple details process for converting legacy media format in pro video apps before macOS 10.15 update

Apple yesterday updated Final Cut Pro, Motion, and Compressor for macOS with new features to detect media files that may be unsupported on future versions of macOS. Today, Apple has updated a support document with additional details about incompatible media files for Final Cut Pro X and Motion projects.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

Last year, Apple warned users about macOS legacy media support with future versions of macOS. Today’s updated support document sheds more light on the upcoming changes.

Apple says that going forward, legacy media files that were created using formats or codecs from QuickTime 7 will not be compatible with future versions of macOS. This is part of the transition from 32-bit to 64-bit technology on macOS.

Furthermore, Apple explains that yesterday’s updates to apps like Final Cut Pro and Compressor were needed to allow users to convert those legacy media files to more modern codecs. With future releases of macOS, Apple says, this conversion option will not be possible:

Before you upgrade to the next major version of macOS after macOS Mojave, make sure to convert all incompatible media files. After you upgrade, the option to convert the incompatible files will no longer be available.

Apple outlines the process for converting legacy files through Final Cut Pro:

When you import media or open a library in Final Cut Pro 10.4.6 or later, a window appears listing incompatible media files if they’re present. To convert incompatible media files immediately, click Convert in the window. Final Cut Pro creates copies of the media files in the Apple ProRes format, places them in the library’s current media storage location, and relinks clips in the library to the converted files. If you want to convert them later, you can have Final Cut Pro scan the library and convert the incompatible files at any time.

Read Apple’s full support guide here. Apple is expected to announce macOS 10.15 at WWDC in June.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: