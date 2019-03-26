Get ESR Gear’s new iPad Mini and 10.5″ iPad Air case 25% off for a limited time

Our sponsor ESR Gear is back with the launch of its popular protective accessories for Apple’s latest iPads. ESR has updated its classic Yippee Smart case and added new selections like the Rebound to offer the sleekest protection possible for Apple’s new 10.5” iPad Air and 7.9” iPad Mini.

With over 2 million units sold, ESR’s Yippee Series has grown to become the standard for iPad (and iPhone) users. The lightweight lineup features a bunch of new and bright colors developed from premium materials. Head below for a look at the full collection for the new iPads:

The Yippee Smart Trifold Case is ESR’s thinnest case to date. Despite its slim profile, the case packs 3 layers of protection including a quality leather exterior, a solid PC frame, and a soft microfibre lining that blankets the iPad’s screen. This provides total front to back protection from drops and scratches including when taking the iPad in and out of the case. The folio portion of this case is extremely functional with several powerful magnets inside ensuring the front flap doesn’t pop open unexpectedly. The magnets also help to engage the auto sleep/wake features quickly and keep the stand sturdy when propped up on 30° or 65° angles. The Yippee Smart Trifold Case is currently available in Black, Blue, Rosegold and Gray with more colors arriving soon.

The Yippee Hard Shell is a great option for those that don’t have the energy to baby their iPad. The scratch resistant PC frame not only provides a ton of coverage from everyday life, but also features a non-slip matte finish for grip. The slim fit translucent back cover is completely compatible with Apple’s smart keyboard and adds hardly any extra bulk. In addition, ESR’s FlexPress button covers help to prevent dust/dirt from invading your device and causing damage. The cutouts for the speakers, camera, and ports on this case are snug and precise, which is mandatory when using a hardshell case. Also, keep in mind that the Yippee Hard Shell was designed specifically for the 2019 10.5″ iPad Air and will not fit other iPad models.

The Rebound Smart Tri-fold Case is one of the new additions to ESR’S iPad case line-up. The smooth, anti-slip rubber back is comprised of the durable TPU material and features ‘air cushioned corners’ for additional support. The TPU also provides comfort when in hand in comparison to the more traditional, thicker plastic materials we often see on similar cases. The materials also makes it extremely easy to get the device in and out of the case when needed. The front folio cover lays flat and is made of polyurethane with a smooth microfibre interior. The Rebound Smart features auto sleep/wake function as well as a magnetic tri-fold design for super stable 30° or 65° viewing angles. You can pick up the case today in Black, Green, Blue and Rose Gold with more options coming soon.

Rebound Pencil Slim iPad Case w/ Built-in Pencil Slot: $18.99 for iPad Air, coming soon for iPad mini (25% off w/ promo code FKZQZ92K)

ESR’s solution for issues with Apple Pencil storage is now available with the arrival of the Rebound Pencil Slim Case. The case features a built-in pencil slot with a clean, discreet design that acts as snug holster for the 1st Gen Apple Pencil. Its made to measure internal slot secures the pencil snuggly. When you want to retrieve it, you simply pop the pencil out from the cutouts at the back of the slot by pushing lightly with one finger. Aside from the Rebound Slim’s storage capabilities, the case maintains its protective features by utilizing a shock absorbing TPU backing as well as ESR’s standard air-cushioned corners. Up front the magnetic tri-fold cover allows for ideal typing and viewing angles when in use or a reliable folio screen protector when closed. With options for iPad mini arriving soon, you can order for iPad Air now in black and blue.

The Urban Premium Folio Case for iPad Mini and iPad Air is a leather multi-functional folio. In addition to the external Apple Pencil holder, ESR brings two exterior options for users including a modern knitted fabric and a surprisingly charming faux wood-grain leather. On the interior, not only will you find the standard microfibre lining and durable folio frame, ESR also incorporated a hollowed out back plate to help with over heating. The pure polycarbonate back plate allows the heat to dissipate with the help of a large ventilation cutout, keeping your device cool at all times. The Urban Premium Folio features two anti-slip grooves to prop up the device and keep it rock solid when in stand mode. Available now in Charcoal, Sky, Knight and Twilight.

For readers looking for fashion as well as function, ESR has you covered with the Marble Trifold Case. Made from a PU leather, users that enjoy the popular marble print can pick up the elegant look for under $15 for Apple new iPads. Available for both of the new iPads in White Sierra, this option also features a tri-fold stand for multiple viewing positions. Like ESR’s other folio cases, the smart folio cover avoids lag times with instant reaction to sleep or wake setting.

