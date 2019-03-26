Apple updates Shortcuts for iOS with Notes integration, new actions, more

Following the release of iOS 12.2 to the public yesterday, Apple today has updated the Shortcuts app for iOS. The update includes improvements to existing Shortcuts actions, as well as new tools for creating Shortcuts that integrate the Notes app.

Apple says that with today’s update, you can now create and access Notes through Shortcuts with new actions called Create Note, Append to Note, Find Notes, and Show Note. This means that Shortcuts can do things like create new notes, add specific things to existing notes, and more.

In addition to the new integration with Notes, Apple has also added a new Get Numbers action that pulls numbers from text snippets, made improvements to the Travel Time action, and more. Here’s the full change log for today’s update, which brings the Shortcuts app to version 2.2:

Create and access Notes in your shortcuts with the new Create Note, Append to Note, Find Notes, and Show Note actions

Pull out numbers from text using the new Get Numbers from Input action

Tapping on the Library tab will now scroll to the bottom of your shortcuts list

Get Travel Time now returns more details, including route name, arrival time, and distance

Bug fixes and improvements

Apple offers Shortcuts on the App Store as a free download. This allows it to be updated independently of major iOS releases. If you’re looking for a good way to get started with Shortcuts, MacStories has a great library of useful tools.

