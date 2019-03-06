MacStories shares robust library of 150 useful Shortcuts for the iOS Shortcuts app

MacStories’ founder Federico Viticci regularly shares his useful custom Shortcuts for the iOS Shortcuts app and now he’s put together an archive of 150 of them, with more on the way.

The new archive is a great place to explore and find all of the custom Shortcuts Viticci and the MacStories team has created to get more out of your iOS devices. What’s really neat, all of them are available for free and can be further customized to meet your specific needs.

You can find the archive at macstories.net/shortcuts. In this first version, the archive contains 150 shortcuts, but more will be posted over time. Each shortcut was created and tested by me and the MacStories team; all of them have been categorized, updated for the Shortcuts app, and marked up with inline comments to explain what they do. Even better, they’re all free to download and you can modify them to suit your needs.

The archive is very well-organized with twenty categories that include: App Store, Contacts, Calendar, Email, Files, Health, Media, Music, Photos, Task Management, Twitter, Weather, Web, and more.

Whether you’ve been using Shortcuts since Workflow, or you’re totally new to Shortcuts, this is a fantastic resource to get started and also go further.

Check out the announcement post here and explore the Shortcuts archive here.

