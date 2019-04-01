April Fools’ Day 2019: Dbrand AirPower skin, Hyper USB-C hub, Twelve South ‘BookBook Bento,’ more

It is officially April 1st, which means everything you see on the Internet has the possibility of being an April Fools’ Day joke. While Apple had the best April Fools’ Day joke back in September of 2017, there are plenty of other jokes to go around today.

These are some of our favorite April Fools’ Day jokes of 2019.

Twelve South

Popular accessory maker Twelve South is using April Fools’ Day to announce its new “BookBook Bento.” This accessory for your MacBook is able to “cleverly disguise” not only your MacBook, but also your lunch:

BookBook Bento is a gorgeous, oversized MacBook case with a built-in bento so you can stroll into the office with your MacBook and sushi rolls in one convenient, crushproof case. Tucked inside BookBook Bento, your MacBook rests on soft microsuede. Open the secret compartment beneath your MacBook and lunch is served – in an insulated bento.

dbrand AirPower

Popular accessory maker dbrand today released its response to Apple’s failed AirPower wireless charging mat. The company is selling “AirPower skins and wraps” for just $4.01. The skins are available in a slew of different colors, and if you place your order today, you’ll actually receive one in the mail.

Best of all, they are the exact dimensions that AirPower would have been.

When Apple cancelled the AirPower, we were devastated. Not because we care about wirelessly overheating multiple devices at once, but because there was simply too much money that would never get spent on AirPower skins. That’s when we asked an important question: “Should the cancellation of AirPower stop us from selling skins?” Of course not – we can’t let small details get in the way of us making money. Cover up any wall outlet to instantly make it 100% wireless. Stick them on your coffee table to spark conversations around your irresponsible purchase decisions. Put them on your floor vents for affordable climate control. Put it on your prescription glasses and spend the day pretending you’re a star in Bird Box. Wrap it around your vape to really exhibit how cultured you aren’t. Stick it on the last page of a book you haven’t finished to ruin the ending.

Find out more about dbrand’s AirPower skins right here.

Hyper’s “mother of all USB-C hubs”

Hyper’s April Fools’ Day 2019 joke hits a little too close to home. The company has announced the “mother of all USB-C hubs” for MacBook users. The USB-C hub features a total of 40 different ports, ranging from USB-A to VGA to Floppy Disk and more:

9 x USB-C

9 x USB-A

2 x microSD

2 x SD

1 x 3.5mm Audio Jack

1 x HDMI

2 x DisplayPort

1 x Mini DVI

1 x VGA

1 x Ethernet

1 x Modem RJ-11

1 x Optical Audio “Toslink”

1 x Firewire 400

1 x Firewire 800

2 x RCA

1 x Parallel Port

1 x Serial Port

1 x PS/2

1 x AT Port

1 x 3.5” Floppy Disk Drive

In addition to those ports, Hyper’s new USB-C hub includes a 100Wh airline-safe battery and a 2-in-1 speaker and space heater combination. Read more about the hub in Hyper’s press release here.

T-Mobile Phone BoothE

T-Mobile today announced the T-Mobile Phone BoothE and the Phone BoothE Mobile Edition:

The Mobile EditionE (MEE) is a personal-sized rectangular chamber that you wear on your head while you take calls on the go – and it’s compatible with all the latest mobile devices. With a clear plastic window so you can see where you’re going (so long as you’re going straight ahead and don’t need your peripheral vision) and solid cardboard construction, the MEE features none of the groundbreaking soundproofing technology of the Phone BoothE because it’s literally a magenta cardboard box with a hole in it. But it does make a declarative ‘do not disturb’ statement and a fashionable head accessory.

T-Mobile is also using April Fools’ Day as an opportunity to remind everyone that AT&T has been trying to fool people for “months” with their rollout of 5GE. T-Mobile is celebrating by offering a handful of deals to customers.

Read more about T-Mobile’s Phone BoothE lineup here.

Roku’s pet-friendly streaming remote

Roku, which will add support for Apple’s TV app later this year, joined in on the April Fools’ 2019 pranks with the announcement of a pet-friendly streaming remote. This remote is designed specifically to make it easy for dogs to “tune in to their favorite TV entertainment.

The remote includes features like bark assistant technology, animal-themed shortcut buttons, and more:

The Press Paws Remote is designed to make it easy for your dog to tune in to their favorite TV entertainment. The Press Paws Remote includes paw-friendly features such as: Animal-Themed Shortcut Buttons: Ergonomic shortcut buttons get your dog to their favorite shows faster, giving them direct access to pet-themed channels including Animal Planet, where they can catch the latest “Evan Goes Wild” episode, and The Pet Collective on The Roku Channel, where they can watch hours of clips, entertaining memes, and funniest animal videos Bark Assistant Technology: The Press Paws remote works seamlessly with your Roku player or Roku TV and features “Bark Assistant Technology.” Various commands are at your pet’s disposal, like bark-to-play, bark-to-pause (for emergency bio breaks) and bark-to-mute Built in Sub-WOOFer: We built a Sub-WOOFer into the Press Paws Remote that produces very high frequencies, so your hound’s sound is happy in the home

The full details of Roku’s dog-friendly remote are available here.

Chegg

Homework help service Chegg announced Chegg Xcuses, which it touts as “the perfect excuse email generator tool for students.” The service is designed to help students come up with unique excuses when they forget to complete an assignment:

Chegg Xcuses offers a unique experience for all students who need help communicating with their educators. Chegg works with students on a daily basis and understands the difficulty of writing a believable excuse. By launching Chegg Xcuses, Chegg offers an innovative product that alleviates student stress in a new way.

You can try the Mad Libs-style tool here.

Google

As usual, Google is going all-out for April Fools’ Day. The folks over at 9to5Google have been rounding up all of the company’s announcements, which this year include things like Space Invaders in Google Calendar, Snake in Google Maps, and more.

Microsoft

Kudos to Microsoft, who this year banned employees from partaking in April Fools’ Day pranks. As detailed by The Verge, Microsoft’s market chief Chris Capossela informed employees last week that April Fools’ Day pranks can “have limited positive impact and can actually result in unwanted news cycles.”

Others:

Those are just some of the April Fools’ Day 2019 pranks making the rounds across the Internet today. Do you have any favorites? Let us know down in the comments.

Here are some honorable mentions:

