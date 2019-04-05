Ecobee camera leaks with clean black and silver design, likely to include voice control

Ecobee has become one of the most popular smart thermostat brands on the market. The company has expanded slightly from its flagship product with a smart light switch, but a potential camera release would be a notable expansion for Ecobee in the smart home market.

Dave Zatz at Zatz Not Funny! discovered the new images of the unannounced Ecobee camera. It sports a black design with a silver, conical base. In the two different images (see below), we see the top of the camera features four LEDs, which Zatz notes could be used to indicate the camera’s microphone status, similar to the Ecobee Switch+.

Zatz didn’t find any details for pricing, specs, or a release date for the Ecobee camera, but his discoveries have proved accurate in the past. Earlier this year, he uncovered the August View smart doorbell before it was officially unveiled last month.

It’s possible Ecobee’s camera could land with extra functionality like a presence sensor and thermostat to use along with an Ecobee3 lite or Ecobee4. Zatz also believes with Amazon’s recent $61 million investment in Ecobee that the new camera will feature Alexa voice control.

As for HomeKit functionality, Zatz doesn’t mention it, but Ecobee’s smart thermostats and its Switch+ feature support for the platform. Hopefully, Ecobee sees building in HomeKit to its camera as a great opportunity for itself and users.

HomeKit support for smart home cameras has been slow going. Logitech’s Circle 2 is a popular choice, and D-Link’s Omna (reviewed) was one of the early adopters. It would be awesome to see Ecobee bring a compelling option to the camera market with HomeKit and also spur on other companies.

What do you think? Are you interested in a smart home camera from Ecobee? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: