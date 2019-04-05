Latest ‘Shot on iPhone XS’ film highlights underwater videography and Cuba’s surfing scene

Apple has shared a new Shot on iPhone XS film today on its YouTube channel that puts the spotlight on Cuba’s growing surf community as well as underwater videography.

Ola Cubana was directed by Nick Woytuk, and shot by Zak Noyle on iPhone XS.

A glimpse into the Cuban surf community and a new era within the island nation. The film explores the humble beginnings of the movement and how interest in surfing is building in the country.

Apple also published a behind the scenes looks at the making of the film and Zak Noyle shared some thoughts on why using iPhone XS offered advantages for all of the underwater shooting.

Being able to shoot with something smaller and more compact and having a wide angle on one iPhone and a flat port on the other I’m able to be more versatile, more maneuverable to capture these moments that lend themselves to each different situation.

Check out both videos below:

