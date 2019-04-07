Netflix explains the ‘technical limitations’ responsible for it removing AirPlay support on iOS

Netflix is offering more details on its decision to remove AirPlay functionality from its iOS app. The change was announced in an update to a support document on Netflix’s website last week, with the company attributing it to unnamed “technical limitations.”

In a statement to The Verge, however, Netflix elaborated on that limitation. Essentially, Netflix says that because Apple is opening AirPlay up to third-party TVs, it can no longer distinguish between devices. This means it can’t tell whether a user is sending content to an Apple TV or another device.

Ultimately, Netflix says that it is no longer able to “certify the experiences” through AirPlay on iOS. Here’s the full statement from Netflix:

We want to make sure our members have a great Netflix experience on any device they use. With AirPlay support rolling out to third-party devices, there isn’t a way for us to distinguish between devices (what is an Apple TV vs. what isn’t) or certify these experiences. Therefore, we have decided to discontinue Netflix AirPlay support to ensure our standard of quality for viewing is being met. Members can continue to access Netflix on the built-in app across Apple TV and other devices.

Whether or not Netflix could eventually add AirPlay support back to its iOS app is unclear. It seems like the decision to remove the functionality is partly attributable to a “technical limitation” like Netflix originally said. Although, that limitation doesn’t appear to be a functionality problem, but rather Netflix not being able to ensure the user experience with the expansion of AirPlay to additional screens.

