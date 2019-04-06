Netflix for iOS drops support for AirPlay due to ‘technical limitations’

Netflix’s app for iOS has lost a key functionality for users of the Apple ecosystem. According to an updated support document on the company’s website, the Netflix for iOS app no longer supports AirPlay playback.

Netflix doesn’t give a specific reason as to why AirPlay support has been removed from its iOS app. The support page simply attributes the change to “technical limitations.”

Airplay is no longer supported for use with Netflix due to technical limitations.

The AirPlay icon has been completely removed from the Netflix app. Furthermore, if you attempt to activate AirPlay via Control Center, you’ll be presented with an error that says “cannot play title, please try again later.”

Netflix for iOS losing support for AirPlay comes as AirPlay is expanding to a multitude of third-party TVs, such as models from Vizio, Samsung, LG, and Sony. While many of these TVs feature Netflix applications built-in, the ability to instantly play content from the Netflix app on your iPhone or iPad to your TV was an appealing option.

Apple fans were also left out back in December, when Netflix released the choose-your-own-adventure Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. The interactive title was not supported on any variation of the Apple TV, forcing users to watch on their Mac or iOS device instead.

At this point it’s unclear if Netflix has any plans to add AirPlay functionality back to its iOS app. You can keep an eye on the App Store for any updates that might do so.

