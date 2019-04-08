Apple releasing second iOS 12.3, watchOS 5.2.1 and tvOS 12.3 betas today [U]

It’s been almost two weeks since Apple started a new beta cycle with the release of iOS 12.3 beta 1. The update brought with it the initial code-level support for some of the features announced during the “It’s show time” event, including assets for the Apple Card, which we revealed would be paired in a similar way to AirPods.

Update: the second developer betas are now available for iOS 12.3, watchOS 5.2.1, tvOS 12.3, and macOS 10.14.5.

Apple is also releasing watchOS 5.2.1 beta 2 today, the updates should become available over-the-air at the top of the hour. There is also a public beta for iOS 12.3, which should also get an update soon after this second beta is released for developers.

The release notes for iOS 12.3 developer beta 2 only mention bug fixes and improvements, we’ll update this post once the beta goes out with more information.

One of the big features in this new beta is a major redesign of Apple’s TV app. As announced during the March event, the all-new Apple TV app brings together the different ways to discover and watch shows, movies, sports, news and more in one app across iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, smart TVs and streaming devices.

iOS 12.3 beta 1 changes and features

New TV app icon on Home screen and Settings

Sports and Store tabs have been removed

New Movies, TV Shows, Sports, and Kids buttons at the top of Watch Now page

Purchase directly within the app using ‘How to Watch’

New account button in upper right-hand corner

New ‘For You’ section on Watch Now page

New ‘New and Noteworthy’ section on Watch Now page

‘Trending’ section now combines movies and TV shows

New ‘Featured on’ services

Apple TV Channels subscriptions w/trials

New tiles for movies and TV shows

Slightly redesigned search page

New movie pages with prominent artwork

Share and Up Next buttons now in upper right-hand corner

New Apple TV Remote app

More transactions in Apple Wallet

