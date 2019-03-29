What’s new in iOS 12.3 beta 1 – hands-on with a redesigned TV app [Video]

- Mar. 29th 2019 7:17 am PT

Earlier this week Apple released the initial developer beta of iOS 12.3. This latest update comes right on the heels of Apple’s recent Services event, and the iOS 12.2 public release. What’s new in iOS 12.3 beta 1? Watch our brief hands-on video for the details.

As we noted in previous posts, the TV app has been more or less completely redesigned to place a stronger focus on curation and integrating third-party services at a deeper level. For example, with the new Apple TV Channels feature, users can now subscribe with a single click and confirmation to services like The Smithsonian Channel and Tastemade without leaving the TV app. Expect more partners to be added in future releases.

There are additional changes and features included with iOS 12.3 beta 1, but it’s undoubtedly dominated by the redesigned TV app. This makes sense given that Apple prominently showcased the new TV app during its recent services event.

What’s new in iOS 12.3 beta 1 video walkthrough

iOS 12.3 beta 1 changes and features

  • New TV app icon on Home screen and Settings
  • Sports and Store tabs have been removed
  • New Movies, TV Shows, Sports, and Kids buttons at the top of Watch Now page
  • Purchase directly within the app using ‘How to Watch’
  • New account button in upper right-hand corner
  • New ‘For You’ section on Watch Now page
  • New ‘New and Noteworthy’ section on Watch Now page
  • ‘Trending’ section now combines movies and TV shows
  • New ‘Featured on’ services
  • Apple TV Channels subscriptions w/trials
  • New tiles for movies and TV shows
  • Slightly redesigned search page
  • New movie pages with prominent artwork
  • Share and Up Next buttons now in upper right-hand corner
  • New Apple TV Remote app
  • More transactions in Apple Wallet

What are your thoughts on the redesigned TV app? Do you like the new curation features and deep third-party integrations? Are there any additional changes that you found in the release? Sound off down below in the comments.



