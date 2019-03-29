What’s new in iOS 12.3 beta 1 – hands-on with a redesigned TV app [Video]

Earlier this week Apple released the initial developer beta of iOS 12.3. This latest update comes right on the heels of Apple’s recent Services event, and the iOS 12.2 public release. What’s new in iOS 12.3 beta 1? Watch our brief hands-on video for the details.

As we noted in previous posts, the TV app has been more or less completely redesigned to place a stronger focus on curation and integrating third-party services at a deeper level. For example, with the new Apple TV Channels feature, users can now subscribe with a single click and confirmation to services like The Smithsonian Channel and Tastemade without leaving the TV app. Expect more partners to be added in future releases.

There are additional changes and features included with iOS 12.3 beta 1, but it’s undoubtedly dominated by the redesigned TV app. This makes sense given that Apple prominently showcased the new TV app during its recent services event.

What’s new in iOS 12.3 beta 1 video walkthrough

iOS 12.3 beta 1 changes and features

New TV app icon on Home screen and Settings

Sports and Store tabs have been removed

New Movies, TV Shows, Sports, and Kids buttons at the top of Watch Now page

Purchase directly within the app using ‘How to Watch’

New account button in upper right-hand corner

New ‘For You’ section on Watch Now page

New ‘New and Noteworthy’ section on Watch Now page

‘Trending’ section now combines movies and TV shows

New ‘Featured on’ services

Apple TV Channels subscriptions w/trials

New tiles for movies and TV shows

Slightly redesigned search page

New movie pages with prominent artwork

Share and Up Next buttons now in upper right-hand corner

New Apple TV Remote app

More transactions in Apple Wallet

What are your thoughts on the redesigned TV app? Do you like the new curation features and deep third-party integrations? Are there any additional changes that you found in the release? Sound off down below in the comments.

