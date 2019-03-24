Apple Event News Hub — live coverage from Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park

9to5Mac is on the ground in Cupertino, California for Apple’s special March 25th ‘It’s show time’ event, and our news hub is collecting all of our coverage in one place.

We’re expecting a new subscription video service, the first look at Apple’s new original TV series catalog with some major Hollywood stars involved, the fate of Apple’s Texture acquisition and the new Apple News Magazines service — and maybe a few surprises — so stay tuned to 9to5Mac for all the news from Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park live from the keynote on Monday 10 am PT/1 pm ET.

As new stories, details, and up-close looks become available, we’ll keep you updated here (new stories added to top) so refresh for updates! After the event, we’ll organize our news hub chronologically by category.

Preview

Wondering what to expect today? The iPhone 11? A new Mac Pro? Not quite this week, but Apple did just release a brand new iPad mini and iPad Air, faster iMacs, and second-generation AirPods with an optional wireless charging case.

Clearly Apple wants to clear the deck on hardware that’s ready to ship and bring the full focus on its new services coming today.

Here’s some pre-event reading for catching up with everything we expect to see today:

Prior to the event kicking off, Apple playfully turned on its live stream for the Steve Jobs Theater venue ahead of time on Sunday, including a few clues about what to expect from the real show.

Unlike last March, Apple’s special event will be live streaming for viewers at home as the keynote plays out on stage. Check Apple.com or search for the Apple Events app on Apple TV for the second-best seat in the house.

Check back for updates through Apple’s March 25th event! The event starts at 10 am PT/1 pm ET.