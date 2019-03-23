This week’s top stories: New iPads, AirPods, and iMacs, the future of AirPower, March event details, more
In this week’s top stories: Apple announces new a new iPad Air and iPad mini, as well as AirPods 2 and upgraded iMacs, last-minute details about Apple’s streaming video service, the future of AirPower, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.
Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip
Ahead of its March 25th ‘Show Time’ event next week, Apple this week made a handful of hardware announcements via press releases. Here they are.
On Monday, Apple announced a pair of new iPads with the reveal of the 10.5-inch iPad Air and a new iPad mini. Both are compatible with the Apple Pencil, while Apple is also selling a Smart Keyboard for the iPad Air. The iPad mini starts at $399, while the iPad Air starts at $499. Read more details in our full announcement coverage.
The following day, Apple refreshed both the iMac and iMac Pro. The consumer-level iMac is now available in new 6-core and 8-core Intel CPU configurations. There are also new Radeon Pro Vega graphics options. The iMac Pro also added new RAM and Vega graphics options. Lastly, Apple dropped the price of some SSD upgrades across the board for the Mac.
Rounding out the hardware announcements, Apple revealed a new version of AirPods on Wednesday. The new AirPods feature an upgraded H1 chip, an optional wireless charging case, hands-free Hey Siri, and more. Read more in our full announcement coverage.
Despite all of these hardware announcements, Apple this week did not announce its long-awaited AirPower charging mat. We did get some evidence that the mat is not dead, however. The Wall Street Journal reported that Apple “approved production” of AirPower earlier this year, while hidden images on Apple’s site also revealed updated marketing for the accessory.
A report from CNET on Friday suggested that Apple is looking to complement AirPods with the launch of a truly wireless pair of Powerbeats. According to the report, these headphones will be announced in April and could feature the same H1 chip as the new version of AirPods.
Looking ahead to next week, Apple will hold its “Show Time” event on Monday at Steve Jobs Theater. This event will mark the launch of the company’s subscription version of Apple News, streaming video enhancements, a subscription gaming service, and more.
Read these and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
iOS | macOS | tvOS | watchOS |
- Apple releasing sixth iOS 12.2 developer beta today [U: Now available]
- Latest iOS 12.2 beta includes support for AirPower charging mat as release appears imminent
- Apple requires all new apps and updates to support iPhone XS Max and new iPad Pro from March 27
- What’s the best sports app for iPhone?
- Two zero-day Safari exploits found, one allowing complete takeover of Mac
iPhone |
- Latest folding iPhone concept offers detailed imagination of the ‘iPhone X Fold’ [Gallery]
- iPhone XS Max finally loses a speed test to a Samsung flagship, the Galaxy S10+
- iPhone 11 may be able to wirelessly charge Apple Watch and AirPods, include faster USB-C charger
- A first ever look at the original iPhone engineering prototype [Gallery]
- Chinese smartphone brands beating iPhone on features as well as price, say retailers
Mac + iPad |
- Apple announces new 10.5-inch iPad Air and iPad mini with Apple Pencil support
- 2019 iPad mini review roundup: Four clear themes emerge …
- Which iPad should you buy? Here’s how the new iPad Air compares to the rest of the lineup
- Comment: It seems as if Apple doesn’t know who the new iPad mini is for
- iPad Pro adding Logitech Crayon digital stylus support in iOS 12.2
- Apple updates iMac with new 6-core and 8-core Intel CPUs, Radeon Pro Vega graphics options
- Apple lowers price of SSD upgrades for Mac mini, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro
- Comment: When will Apple redesign the iMac?
- Review: Keychron K1 is a compelling mechanical keyboard for Mac with a slim design and solid features
- iMac Pro now available with 256 GB RAM option … for an extra $5200
Top Apple stories, retail |
- ‘Apple Music Live’ event series begins in Milan with free concerts through summer, registration now open
- Apple Stores across the world will offer livestreams of March 25th Special Event
- Apple Store app updated to highlight new Today at Apple sessions, iPhone trade-ins
Apple Watch |
- Spring Apple Watch band collection debuts alongside new iPhone Smart Battery Case color
- Apple and Stanford Medicine announce full results from Apple Watch Heart Study
AirPods + AirPower |
- New Apple AirPods now available: H1 chip, wireless charging case, hands-free Hey Siri
- Thinking of buying AirPods 2? Here’s how the new version compares to the original
- Jony Ive talks AirPods design history with GQ following second-gen debut this week
- Tim Cook’s AirPods 2 reveal created the next big Twitter meme [Gallery]
- Apple reportedly launching ‘truly wireless’ Beats Powerbeats headphones next month following new AirPods
- AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case shipping slips to April soon after launch
- Hidden AirPower image with iPhone XS and new AirPods discovered on Apple site
Apps |
- WhatsApp co-founder renews call for users to delete Facebook, questions Apple’s App Store moderation
- UK Spotify Premium for Family customers can now claim free Google Home Mini speaker
- How to stream March Madness 2019 live on Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, and Mac
- Facebook Messenger adds new threaded replies feature for conversations
- Text Case 2.0 for iOS includes text to emoji, dark theme, and new organization options
Apple News + Video |
- Netflix says it won’t be a part of Apple’s upgraded TV app, analysts still skeptical of Apple’s plans
- New York Times names five of Apple’s original content TV shows that have finished filming
- New York Times explains the two reasons it thinks newspapers should refuse Apple News deal
- Apple’s streaming video service launching into a market feeling ‘subscription fatigue’ – Deloitte
- Days before Apple’s video service unveiling, images surface from Steve Carell and Jennifer Aniston show set
- Apple will reportedly set prices and host streaming for TV partner channels in new service
Top Apple stories, company |
- Spotify fires back at Apple, says ‘every monopolist will suggest they’ve done nothing wrong’
- Even Huawei’s CFO wouldn’t carry Huawei products, opting for Apple instead
- Tim Cook calls for focus on climate change and global economy in China Development Forum speech
Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.
This week’s top videos |
- Final Cut Friday: FCP X 10.4.6 update [Video]
- LG UltraFine 31.5″ 4K Display with Thunderbolt 3 review – a large monitor with plenty of I/O [Video]
Happy Hour Podcast #217 |
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss Apple’s product release carousel including the first new iPad mini in years, a new iPad Air size, faster iMacs, and second-generation AirPods, plus much more.
9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stacktrace Podcast #028 |
It’s poker time! While Apple seems to be going all-in on shipping new products this week, it’s once again time for John and Gui to place their bets as to what Apple might have in store for their 25th of March media event. That, and a bit of time traveling back to the year 2000.
Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Making The Grade |
Making The Grade is a weekly series from Bradley Chambers covering Apple in education. Bradley has been managing Apple devices in an education environment since 2009. Through his experience deploying and managing 100s of Macs and 100s of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple’s products work at scale, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for students.
- Apple Configurator 1.0 set the groundwork for modern iOS management
- How to avoid the biggest education mistakes with technology
- Making the Grade: Apple and Microsoft are the unlikeliest of friends in education
- How Wi-Fi 6 addresses key networking problems for the enterprise
- Makeblock Neuron Explorer Kit is a useful addition to a STEM lab
9to5Mac Deal of the Month |
This month, Hyper is back to give our readers the 9to5Mac Deal of the Month. For the entire month of March, you can get 50% off Hyper’s combo wireless charger/USB-C hub and its other wireless chargers for your home and vehicle: