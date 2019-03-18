Apple releasing sixth iOS 12.2 developer beta today

Apple is releasing iOS 12.2 beta 6 for iPhone and iPad today. The latest beta update should be released over-the-air at the top of the hour. Apple will also likely release the sixth beta versions of watchOS 5.2, tvOS 12.2, and macOS 10.14.4 today as well. We’ll update our coverage if any notable changes are discovered in the latest software updates.

iOS 12.2 and the related software updates largely focus on supporting smart TVs that work with Apple’s Home app. Other changes include new Animoji characters includuing the new shark, owl, giraffe, and warthog options — plus a few more changes.

iOS 12.2 beta 2 also includes changes to the AirPlay icon in Control Center plus AT&T ‘5G E’ in certain markets on certain iPhones and iPads. iOS 12.2 also introduces a variety of other changes and features as seen in the previous beta version:

New Screen Mirroring icon in Control Center

New full screen Apple TV Remote Control Center interface

New “Speakers & TVS” in Home app settings

More detailed Apple Wallet UI for Recent Transactions

Updated details button in Wallet card UI

Tap a transaction for more detail

Card details feature bubbly inset rectangles rows

Motion & Orientation Data is new Safari toggle in iOS Settings

Air Quality Index reading in Maps

Safari warns about websites not supporting HTTPS

Fill in a search suggestion without submitting the search

Apple News in Canada

Keyboard color picker

Inline Safari music playback

Album name full song search results in Music app

Battery charged bug on lock screen still present (for this build)

Group FaceTime re-enabled

Remote tile redesigned for HomeKit TVs and Apple TVs

About screen in Settings now lists hardware model name

Apple News header text changed from ‘APPLE NEWS’ to ‘News’

More detail in redesigned Wallet information screens

New Apple News app icons (white backgrounds) on macOS and iOS, Stocks app corrected (follow 9to5Mac on Apple News here)

Remote tile in Control Center now has a remote icon and not ‘tv’ to match expanded features

Updated ‘Now Playing’ tile for video with new remote icon, volume controls

Redesigned About screen in Settings now stylizes iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max with small caps s

News app icon unchanged since last beta version, but outline added in Settings app

News ‘N’ icon used more heavily within app

9to5Mac has also uncovered evidence of new AirPods that work with Hey Siri, Apple News Magazines, and more. We’ll update this post as software updates are released and new features are discovered.

Check out our hands-on video with the first, third, and fourth iOS 12.2 developer betas below:

We’ll update our coverage with any changes discovered in the latest beta version as soon as the release is out. iOS 12.2 will likely be released near the end of the month around Apple’s now official March 25th event. Apple released the last developer and public beta versions of iOS 12.2 one week ago.