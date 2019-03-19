Apple lowers price of SSD upgrades for Mac mini, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro

In addition to upgrading the iMac and iMac Pro this morning, Apple has also quietly lowered select upgrade costs. For the MacBook Air, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro, SSD upgrades are now slightly cheaper, while RAM upgrades for Mac Pro have also seen a price drop.

For the base model MacBook Air, users can now upgrade to the 1.5TB SSD for $1,100, which is down from the original upgrade price of $1,200. The 256GB and 512GB SSD upgrades remain unchanged at $200 and $400 respectively. These changes were first spotted by MacRumors.

For the upgraded MacBook Air that comes with 256GB as a base option, the 1.5TB SSD upgrade is now $900, down from $1,000. The 512GB upgrade remains at $200.

Meanwhile, for the Mac mini, the 2TB SSD upgrade is the one seeing the price drop. For the base Mac mini, the 2TB upgrade will now cost you $1,400, down $200 from its original price. The 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB upgrades are unchanged at $200, $400, and $800 respectively.

For the upgraded Mac mini, the 2TB SSD is now $1,200, which is down $200.

Rounding out the SSD upgrade price drops is the MacBook Pro. For the base model 13-inch, the 2TB SSD upgrade is now $200 cheaper at $1,200. The high-end 13-inch MacBook Pro can now be upgraded to 2TB SSD for $1,000, also a $200 price drop.

For the base model 15-inch MacBook Pro, you can now upgrade to the 2TB SSD for $1,200, whereas it previously ran $1,400. The 4TB SSD upgrade is $400 cheaper today at $3,000. For the upgraded 15-inch MacBook Pro, the 2TB upgrade is $1,000, while the 4TB upgrade is $2,800.

Last but not least, the 2013 Mac Pro RAM upgrade is slightly cheaper. Users can now upgrade to 64GB of RAM for $800. That’s a $400 drop compared to the original upgrade price of $1,200. Apple is expected to launch a new modular Mac Pro later this year, though.

Apple overhauled the internals of its iMac and iMac Pro this morning. The iMac added new 6-core and 8-core CPUs and Radeon Pro Vega graphics options, while the iMac Pro added a new 256GB RAM option.

