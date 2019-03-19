iMac Pro now available with 256 GB RAM option … for an extra $5200

Apple has quietly updated the iMac Pro build-to-order options to include new Radeon Pro Vega 64X graphics and a 256 GB RAM option. These upgrades don’t come cheap. The 256 GB RAM memory option will set you back a cool $5200, on top of the cost of the $5000 iMac Pro base model.

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Maxing out the RAM in your iMac Pro now means that you can double the total price, before considering any other component upgrades. If this is what is available in the iMac Pro, then who knows what maxing out the upcoming 2019 Mac Pro will set you back …

The new high-end Radeon Pro Vega 64X graphics card for the iMac Pro is slightly more palatable. It is only a $700 upgrade, and comes with 16 GB dedicated video memory.

The new upgrades coincide with today’s spec bump update to the consumer iMac line, which received new processor and GPU options.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: