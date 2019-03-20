Spring Apple Watch band collection debuts alongside new iPhone Smart Battery Case color

New AirPods aren’t the only thing out today. Apple also has refreshed its Apple Watch band lineup with new colors just in time for spring. Apple’s recently debuted Smart Battery Case for the latest iPhones also now comes in a new color.

Apple Watch bands

Apple Watch Sport Band now comes in new colors including Spearmint, Delft Blue and Papaya. Apple Watch Nike Sport Band adds Black/Hyper Grape, Spruce Fog/Vintage Lichen, and Teal Tint/Tropical Twist.

Apple Watch Sport Loop picks up Papaya, Cerulean, Spearmint and Lilac. Apple Watch Nike Sport Loop now offers Spruce Fog, Teal Tint and Hyper Grape. Nike Sport Loop in Black and Summit White is also now sold separately after previously being bundled exclusively with the Nike version of the Apple Watch Series 4.

Apple’s leather straps also have new color options including Cornflower, Lilac, and Sunset Modern Buckle, and Cornflower and Sunset Leather Loop. Hermès straps also add new color options that match the new watch faces seen in watchOS 5.2.

iPhone and iPad cases

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Silicone Cases now come in Delft Blue and Spearmint. iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Leather Cases are now offered in Sunset and Lilac, while the Leather Folio versions pick up Cornflower and Lilac.

Apple’s new Smart Battery Case (reviewed) adds Pink Sand to Black and White.

Apple also introduced new iPad case colors this week with Pink Sand Smart Folio for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and now Papaya for the new 7.9-inch iPad mini and 10.5-inch iPad Air.

Apple’s new spring collection of band and case colors is now available on Apple.com.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: