Apple Stores across the world will offer livestreams of March 25th Special Event

Apple is offering visitors to its stores across the world an opportunity to watch March 25th’s Special Event with friends and other Apple fans on the big screen. Stores with Video Walls will host special Today at Apple sessions to livestream the keynote from Steve Jobs Theater.
Like last October’s event held at Brooklyn’s Howard Gilman Opera House, anyone can sign up for free to attend the keynote stream at a participating Apple Store. You can check if your local store will offer a stream by visiting Apple’s event page, or we’ve compiled a list of stores with Forums and Video Walls below. While some stores outside of English speaking countries will offer the livestream, the video feed will only be available in English.
If you plan on attending a streaming session, snap a photo on the 25th and send it to us on Twitter or by email. We’ll feature our favorites in a gallery following the keynote event.
Under the marquee “It’s show time,” Apple is widely expected to announce video and news subscription services. We’ll also likely hear more about the release of iOS 12.2. Check out our roundup for more details on what to expect, and follow 9to5Mac’s retail guide for in-depth coverage of the latest Apple Store news.
Stores with Video Walls (livestream availability may differ on a store-by-store basis):
