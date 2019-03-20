Tim Cook’s AirPods 2 reveal created the next big Twitter meme [Gallery]

Apple has announced several new hardware products this week – including a new iPad mini, as well as updated AirPods. To announce both of those products, Tim Cook shared a pair images that instantly became template for memes.

The first image was shared on Monday, with Cook revealing a new iPad mini with Apple Pencil support. This morning, the same image was shared – but with Cook this time wearing AirPods and drawing the AirPods case on the iPad mini. This is when the fun really started.

This isn’t the first time Apple has sparked a viral Twitter meme. Over the holidays in December, “AirPods for Christmas” went viral as users pitted AirPods as a status symbol of desire. As you might expect, this “I don’t speak broke” AirPods meme found its way to this iPad Twitter meme as well:

YouTuber Marques Brownlee used the opportunity to mock the yet-to-be released AirPower charging mat. The popular Jony Ive Parody account took a similar approach to capitalizing on the meme.

This will become a meme template but you already knew that pic.twitter.com/xzP13RW8Fj — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) March 20, 2019

Another pair of Twitter users imagined that Cook was using the Apple Pencil to write out his love for Samsung. Another mocked the overly large volume indicator on iOS.

That looks more like it! pic.twitter.com/k2xgzXufJB — raremens (@yt_raremens) March 20, 2019

Tim Cook’s Twitter account has been a good source of humor recently. Earlier this month, President Trump made the mistake of referring to Cook as “Tim Apple” during a meeting. Cook, however, responded in stride by changing his Twitter display name from Tim Cook to ‘Tim .’ Naturally, “Tim Apple” was used in this latest iPad meme format today:

When being your best Tim Apple pic.twitter.com/ZTHKawic5M — Your Guardian Shadow (@GuardianShadow1) March 20, 2019

As always, as long as you interpret these tweets as lighthearted fun, this is another example of AirPods going viral on Twitter. Did you create any memes based on Tim Cook’s tweet today? Share your favorite

View more of the Tim Cook meme creations below:

