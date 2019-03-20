Tim Cook’s AirPods 2 reveal created the next big Twitter meme [Gallery]

Apple has announced several new hardware products this week – including a new iPad mini, as well as updated AirPods. To announce both of those products, Tim Cook shared a pair images that instantly became template for memes.
Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip
The first image was shared on Monday, with Cook revealing a new iPad mini with Apple Pencil support. This morning, the same image was shared – but with Cook this time wearing AirPods and drawing the AirPods case on the iPad mini. This is when the fun really started.
This isn’t the first time Apple has sparked a viral Twitter meme. Over the holidays in December, “AirPods for Christmas” went viral as users pitted AirPods as a status symbol of desire. As you might expect, this “I don’t speak broke” AirPods meme found its way to this iPad Twitter meme as well:
— Jay (@msappleexe) March 20, 2019
YouTuber Marques Brownlee used the opportunity to mock the yet-to-be released AirPower charging mat. The popular Jony Ive Parody account took a similar approach to capitalizing on the meme.
.@tim_cook 🤔 #Apple pic.twitter.com/Q2PCo0BMGB
— ᴺᴼᵀ Jony Ive (@JonyIveParody) March 20, 2019
This will become a meme template but you already knew that pic.twitter.com/xzP13RW8Fj
— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) March 20, 2019
Another pair of Twitter users imagined that Cook was using the Apple Pencil to write out his love for Samsung. Another mocked the overly large volume indicator on iOS.
— Elif Tütüncü (@elftutuncu) March 20, 2019
That looks more like it! pic.twitter.com/k2xgzXufJB
— raremens (@yt_raremens) March 20, 2019
😢 @tim_cook pic.twitter.com/0xq9mwnHzt
— Anthony 🤔 (@anthonycr0) March 20, 2019
Tim Cook’s Twitter account has been a good source of humor recently. Earlier this month, President Trump made the mistake of referring to Cook as “Tim Apple” during a meeting. Cook, however, responded in stride by changing his Twitter display name from Tim Cook to ‘Tim .’ Naturally, “Tim Apple” was used in this latest iPad meme format today:
When being your best Tim Apple pic.twitter.com/ZTHKawic5M
— Your Guardian Shadow (@GuardianShadow1) March 20, 2019
As always, as long as you interpret these tweets as lighthearted fun, this is another example of AirPods going viral on Twitter. Did you create any memes based on Tim Cook’s tweet today? Share your favorite
View more of the Tim Cook meme creations below:
Ok fine pic.twitter.com/xsaT2KKKii
— Michael Steeber (@MichaelSteeber) March 20, 2019
— Dr Grandayy (@grandayy) March 20, 2019
— Safwan AhmedMia (@SuperSaf) March 20, 2019
You know what’s up @tim_cook #BoilerUp 🚂 / #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/WzO5y7Rq25
— Purdue Athletics (@PurdueSports) March 20, 2019
We’re in the EndGame now. @Microsoft @Windows #iPadAir #ipadmini pic.twitter.com/J6NAjGv2zr
— VinitB (@VinitBamhane07) March 20, 2019
(•_•) <) )╯Tourney / \
\(•_•) ( (> Time / \
(•_•) <) )> TIM / \#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/Jwap6ArPas
— Stanford Athletics (@GoStanford) March 20, 2019
Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: