Apple orders half-hour comedy featuring J.J Abrams and Sara Bareilles as executive producers

Apple seems to be picking up the pace on its original content efforts as it has now picked up yet another straight-to-series show.

As reported by Variety, Apple has now ordered a half-hour dramedy titled “Little Voices” which feature J.J Abrams and Sara Bareilles as executive producers.

The series is described as a love letter to the diverse musicality of New York which explores the universal journey of finding your authentic voice in your early 20s.

Apple has ordered 10 episodes for the first season.

Jessie Nelson, who’s known for screenwriting I Am Sam, Stepmom and others is in charge of writing, executive producing, and directing the very first episode. He will also serve as showrunner.

Apple has been attempting to grow its streaming video catalogue for quite some time now. It’s no secret that the company is heavily investing in original video content. Apple recently added Are You Sleeping?, as well as a series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

The company also reportedly ordered a series called See from Steven Knight. Apple is working on another straight-to-series show, but in the drama genre from director Damien Chazelle, and an animated show with the producers of Bob’s Burgers.

Apple was reportedly working on a sci-fi based on the book trilogy Foundation, with producers from Altered Carbon. The company is also said to be working on a reboot of Amazing Stories with Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis. Most recently, Apple is reportedly working on a new comedy starring Pitch Perfect 3‘s Hailee Steinfeld.

Apple’s services chief Eddy Cue spoke briefly about the upcoming video service back in March at SXSW, where he promised the service will focus on ‘great storytelling’ without giving away any surprises.

