Apple Podcasts now supports web playback, episode pages, more

Apple this week has overhauled the web interface for Apple Podcasts. The new design is much cleaner and easier to navigate, while also offering support for playback, individual episode details, and more.

The old Apple Podcasts web interface was akin to the iTunes web design that was dropped back in 2017. It was a simple list of podcast episodes, showing you the episode title and description. If you wanted to play an episode, you’d be kicked to iTunes. You also couldn’t view full show notes and other episode details.

With this week’s overhaul, however, Podcasts on the web is a much more usable experience. Episode titles are bolded and feature their full description below. There are also new dedicated pages for individual podcast episodes. Here, you can view full show notes and other details about an episode.

Apple still encourages you to listen in iTunes, but you can also now listen via the web. Simply click the “Play” button to do so, but you won’t get any sort of playback controls.

In addition to the new interface, Apple Podcasts also now use a dedicated podcasts.apple.com URL. Previously, they were accessed via the standard itunes.apple.com URL.

We reported this morning that Apple will bring a dedicated Podcasts app to the Mac with the next major version of macOS, which will likely be macOS 10.15. This will offer a greatly improved listening experience for podcast fans, as the current experience is rather neglected in iTunes.

View the new Podcasts interface in action here.

