Apple overhauls iTunes website with more capable Apple Music-like design

In addition to other various announcements this week, Apple has made a noticeable change to the web version of iTunes. Whereas the design was previously incredibly dated and hard to use, the new design is more akin to that of Apple Music and the current iTunes app on Mac and PC.

The new iTunes web design features larger images and more information about artists and their music. Apple touts the new design as an “Apple Music Preview,” with several links and buttons to jump directly into iTunes or the Music app on iOS. There’s also an option to start an Apple Music free trial on the new page. Previously, the interface was touted as an “iTunes Preview” rather than Apple Music.

With the new Apple Music web design, users can easily listen to song previews, read editors’ notes and artist biographies, preview videos, and much more.

As you can see below, the design overhaul is rather drastic, but long overdue and will be familiar to anyone that has used Apple Music or iTunes in the past.