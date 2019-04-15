Yamaha says AirPlay 2 is coming to these speakers, receivers, and more starting this month

After a long waiting period for users, Yamaha today officially announced its AirPlay 2 plans. The company says it will roll out AirPlay 2 to a handful of its home audio products starting later this month.

In a press release, Yamaha says 15 of its home audio products will be updated with support for AirPlay 2 beginning this month. In addition to AirPlay 2, the products will also add expanded Spotify Connect capabilities, as well as support for Qobuz high-resolution streaming service.

Support for Apple AirPlay 2, adding the ability to stream Apple Music and other streaming services from your iPhone, iPad, HomePod and Mac to multiple Yamaha devices and other AirPlay 2-enabled speakers – simultaneously, perfectly in sync and throughout your home. And, with Siri on your iPhone, iPad,HomePod and AirPods, you can control what’s playing in every part of your home with just your voice.

Among the 15 products adding AirPlay 2 support are the MusicCast 20 and MusicCast 50 wireless speakers. The MusicCast 20 is available for $229.95 as a single speaker, or in a two-pack for $390. This makes it an intriguing alternative to HomePod.

If you’ve been hoping for an AirPlay 2 sound bar from Yamaha, the MusicCast Bar 400 will add support for the feature and starts at $499. Below is the full list of Yamaha products that will add AirPlay 2 support beginning this month:

MusicCast 20 and MusicCast 50 wireless speakers

MusicCast BAR 400 sound bar

RX-A 80 Series AV receivers

RX-V 85 Series AV receivers

RX-S602 slimline AV receiver

ATS-4080 sound bar

TSR-7850 AV receiver

CX-A5200 AV preamp/processor

XDA-QS5400 MusicCast Multi-Room Streaming Amplifier

MusicCast VINYL 500 turntable

The AirPlay 2 rollout will start later this month, but details are still unclear. Yamaha simply says that AirPlay 2 upgrades will “begin in late April” with upgrades being released by model and series. When available, users will be prompted to install the update via the MusicCast app on iOS.

Yamaha Enhances Home Audio Products with AirPlay 2, New Music Streaming and Voice Control Capabilities BUENA PARK, Calif. (April 15, 2019) — Yamaha is bringing music and entertainment fans closer to their favorite artists by giving them access to even more streaming and voice control capabilities with a series of upcoming firmware and app updates. Beginning this month, 15 current home audio products, including a sound bar, wireless speakers and AV receivers, will start offering Apple AirPlay 2 support, Qobuz high-res streaming services and expanded Spotify Connect capabilities. Additionally, starting tomorrow, more than 70 Yamaha audio products will gain support for Actions on Google through an update to the Yamaha MusicCast app. These new capabilities join a growing family of built-in services – including Spotify, Pandora®, SiriusXMInternet Radio, Deezer, TIDAL and Napster – as well as an impressive lineup of features such as high-resolution audio support, voice control via an Alexa device, and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. Firmware updates will also add eARC (enhanced audio return channel) functionality to 23 of its industry-leading AV receivers. “Our line of home audio products features some of the most robust hardware in the industry. We’ve been meticulously focused on building on that foundation to enhance the value our customers derive from our latest products through a series of free firmware updates,” said Alex Sadeghian, director, Consumer Audio, Yamaha Corporation of America. “With these firmware updates, we’re giving our customers more choices for how they enjoy their favorite music and audio content. Plus, they now have the option to use their favorite voice assistant, whether it’s Siri, the Google Assistant or Alexa, to control the experience throughout their homes.” The upcoming firmware updates include: Support for Apple AirPlay 2 , adding the ability to stream Apple Musicand other streaming services from your iPhone, iPad, HomePod and Mac to multiple Yamaha devices and other AirPlay 2-enabled speakers – simultaneously, perfectly in sync and throughout your home. And, with Siri on your iPhone, iPad,HomePod and AirPods, you can control what’s playing in every part of your home with just your voice.

, adding the ability to stream Apple Musicand other streaming services from your iPhone, iPad, HomePod and Mac to multiple Yamaha devices and other AirPlay 2-enabled speakers – simultaneously, perfectly in sync and throughout your home. And, with Siri on your iPhone, iPad,HomePod and AirPods, you can control what’s playing in every part of your home with just your voice. Actions on Google ,enabling voice control of compatible Yamaha devices via the Google Assistant. Now you can use your Google Home, Android or iOS devices with the Google Assistant app from the App store to control your Yamaha home theater with voice commands, link rooms hands-free, adjust volumes and more.

,enabling voice control of compatible Yamaha devices via the Google Assistant. Now you can use your Google Home, Android or iOS devices with the Google Assistant app from the App store to control your Yamaha home theater with voice commands, link rooms hands-free, adjust volumes and more. Ability to use Spotify Connect with free Spotify accounts(previously only available for paid subscription-based accounts).

with free Spotify accounts(previously only available for paid subscription-based accounts). Qobuz streaming and download service, with playback on updated Yamaha MusicCast devices at true high-resolution up to 192 kHz / 24-bit.

streaming and download service, with playback on updated Yamaha MusicCast devices at true high-resolution up to 192 kHz / 24-bit. Addition of eARC (enhanced Audio Return Channel)feature to 2017 and 2018 AV receivers, supporting uncompressed audio formats such as Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD, and object-based surround such as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. Access to Qobuz will be available through the Yamaha MusicCast app, which allows playback on either a single device or on multiple MusicCast devices throughout the home. MusicCast also allows whole home audio playback of the music stored on your mobile devices, and – for sound bars and AV receivers – externally connected audio sources such as TV sound. Release schedule The firmware updates and MusicCast app updates will start on April 16. Those who have registered their products will also receive email notifications when new updates are available.Users will be automatically prompted to install the firmware via the MusicCast app. The schedule is as follows: Actions on Google April 16: All MusicCast models introduced since 2015 through an update to the MusicCast app. AirPlay 2, Qobuz and Spotify Connect updates Beginning in late April and released by model/series: MusicCast 20 and MusicCast 50 wireless speakers, MusicCast BAR 400 sound bar, RX-A 80 Series AV receivers, RX-V 85 Series AV receivers, RX-S602 slimline AV receiver, ATS-4080 sound bar, TSR-7850 AV receiver, CX-A5200 AV preamp/processor, XDA-QS5400 MusicCast Multi-Room Streaming Amplifier. Second half of 2019:MusicCast VINYL 500 turntable. eARC Beginning in late April and released by model/series:RX-A 80 Series AV receivers, RX-A 70 Series AV receivers, RX-V 85 Series AV receivers, RX-V 83 Series AV receivers, RX-S602 Slimline AV receiver, TSR-7850 AV receiver, TSR-5830 AV receiver, CX-A5200 AV preamp/processor.

