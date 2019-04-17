Latest iPad Air sees first discount, MacBook Pro under $900, and CarPlay deals headline today’s best offers

Today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break includes deals on the latest iPad Air, plus Best Buys knocks MacBook Pro prices below $900 and we have discounts on CarPlay units. Head below for more.

Apple’s latest iPad Air gets first discount

Apple just released its next generation iPad Air last month, and we found it to be a suitable companion in our hands-on review. Now it’s getting the deal treatment with a $20 discount at Amazon. That brings prices down to $479 and marks the first price drop we’ve seen to date. With a 10.5-inch Retina display, Touch ID, and up to 10 hours of battery life, iPad Air is a solid buy at this price point. If you need more power, don’t forget that Apple’s 2018 iPad Pros are still on sale, with Amazon taking up to $199 off the regular going rate.

Forget the Touch Bar, the entry-level MacBook Pro is under $900

Best Buy is currently offering the Touch Bar-free MacBook Pro for $900 shipped. That’s good for $399 off the original price and the best deal we’ve seen since it was released. Despite some keyboard hiccups along the way, this is still a compelling buy at under $900. Consider that the latest MacBook Air sells for $1,199 and that makes this offer all the more enticing.

Upgrade to Pioneer’s CarPlay-enabled head unit for $337

We don’t often hear as much about CarPlay in comparison to Apple’s other ventures, but if you’re in a vehicle often, it’s one of the best ways to connect up your devices. Pioneer’s sleek CarPlay receiver is getting a $75 discount today to $337, which marks one of the best prices we’ve seen to date. This model sports a 6.2-inch display with one of the cleaner designs out there for an aftermarket unit.

