ToothFairy app for AirPods control on Mac updated with new icons and more ahead of Powerbeats Pro

Using AirPods with a Mac isn’t quite as slick of an experience as with iOS, but the third-party app ToothFairy offers some nifty features. ToothFairy has today been updated with new customization options, user interface improvements, and more.

If you’re unfamiliar with ToothFairy, you can read our original explainer here. Essentially, it gives you easily accessible menu bar controls for your AirPods, allowing you to easily connect and disconnect your AirPods with a single click.

With today’s update, users can now customize the icon that appears in the menu bar with new choices. Past versions of ToothFairy included icons for AirPods, as well as generic headphones and keyboards. Today’s update adds specific icons for Powerbeats Pro, Powerbeats 3, and more:

Added menu bar icons for more devices: pair of AirPods, AirPods Disconnected, AirPods Connected, Powerbeats3, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Solo, headset, speakers (boombox, conference, cylinder, desktop, vertical), graphics tablet, game controller, Magic Mouse, 2-button mouse, Magic Trackpad 2 (top and side views), Magic Trackpad 1 (side view), iPhone, and tablet.

Furthermore, when you click on a device in the menu bar, you’ll now see a new popup with that device’s name, connection status, and battery life. The preferences menu also now makes it clearer how to view these details about your Bluetooth devices.

Here’s everything else that is new in today’s update to ToothFairy:

The Preferences window now explains that you can right-click (or Control-click) the menu bar icon to access the preferences when the Dock icon is hidden.

The Preferences window now explains that showing the battery status AirPods Battery Indicator requires a device whose battery level appears in the Bluetooth pane in System Preferences.

Tweaked various Preferences window text to clarify the icon and audio input settings and how the new Apple H1 chip fits in. Improved the Why don’t I see the battery level? and Why isn’t my device connecting? sections of the manual.

When reporting a Bluetooth error, ToothFairy now includes the hex code and error name to help look up the exact cause of the problem.

Fixed a regression where changing the icon didn’t work on macOS 10.11.

Updated code for Xcode 10.2 and Swift 5.

ToothFairy for Mac is available on the Mac App Store for $2.99. 9to5Mac’s Guilherme Rambo also recently released AirBuddy for improved AirPods integration with Mac. Read more about that here.

