Apple hires Lionsgate marketing executive for its growing Apple TV+ team

Ahead of the launch of Apple TV+ later this year, Apple continues to expand the executive team around the service. The company has now added Danielle DePalma as a marketing executive for Apple TV shows and films.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

Deadline was first to report on the hire, noting that DePalma will serve as a manager in Apple’s video marketing team. She will report to Chris Van Amburg, Apple’s head of video marketing.

Prior to joining the Apple TV marketing team, DePalma has had a storied career in the film industry. She most recently served as an executive vice president at Lionsgate, working on marketing campaigns for films such as The Hunger Games series:

DePalma was a Lionsgate veteran who spent about a decade at the company before leaving in January. At Lionsgate she previously served as SVP digital marketing and VP new media and marketing, overseeing the digital/social media campaigns for such movies as The Hunger Games franchise and Kick-Ass.

Earlier this week, Apple hired a former A+E executive to serve as its head of documentaries for Apple TV+. The service is expected to launch this fall, giving users access to Apple’s growing library of original TV shows and movies. Keep up with everything we know about the service in our full Apple TV guide.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: