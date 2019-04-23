Apple Pay reportedly launching in Austria tomorrow

Apple Pay has been gradually making its way across the globe. After debuting in Saudia Arabia and Czech Republic, the contactless service is now expected to launch in Austria tomorrow, Wednesday 24th.

That’s according to The Standard newspaper in Austria at least.

Apple Pay will be available on all Apple devices for Austrian customers, where the feature is supported. That means any iPhone, iPhone 6 or later, or Apple Watch, can pay at compatible merchant terminals at brick-and mortar stores.

Apple Pay is also available at many online checkouts, so Apple users can pay with Touch ID or Face ID on iPhones and iPads. Mac users with a Touch Bar can pay with their fingerprint directly. Users with other Macs can still use Apple Pay by authenticating with a nearby iPhone or Apple Watch.

However, Apple Pay also requires agreements with banks. The Standard cannot confirm which Austrian banks will be signed up on day one. However, N26 and Erste Bank Sparkasse teased that Apple Pay was coming soon back in March, so it’s all but confirmed that they will be onboard.

Contactless payment terminals are reasonably widespread in Austria, so Apple Pay should see high utility as soon it’s available.