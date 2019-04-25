Chimpanzee browsing Instagram on iPhone with precision goes viral [Video]

Unique animals get a lot of attention on social media, and the latest example is a savvy chimpanzee intentionally browsing Instagram on iPhone. Head below to check out this chimp that’s gone viral.

Mike Holston (@therealtarzann on Instagram) shared the video of the chimpanzee scrolling, swiping, and browsing Instagram with precision a few days ago. The original post has seen over 1.4 million views, as users across other social media sites like Reddit and Twitter have been reposting the impressive video. Media outlets have begun sharing the video as well.

The video shows the chimp (via Kody Antle) using what looks like an iPhone XS or XS Max with an OtterBox case as he peruses Instagram, and it isn’t just a few random taps on the screen. The chimpanzee is intentionally watching, swiping right to go back, browsing tiled posts, and selecting new posts to look at.

Check out the full one-minute video below:

