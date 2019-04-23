Instagram adds new quiz sticker for asking multiple choice questions through Stories

Instagram first added support for polls in Stories two years ago, and today the feature is being updated with support for multiple choice questions. The new “quiz sticker” allows users to ask their followers multiple choice questions directly though Instagram Stories.

Instagram announced the new Stories feature in a post on Twitter this afternoon. Instagram shows the quiz sticker being used to quiz your friends on various things about yourself.

To use the new Instagram quiz sticker, tap the sticker tray in the upper-right corner of the camera interface. Then look for the “quiz” option. From there, you’ll be able to create your question, add options, and post the quiz directly to your Instagram Story. See a video of the feature in action below.

Instagram has added several features to its Stories platform over the last several months as it continues to take-on Snapchat. It recently added new shopping features to Stories, as well “Questions in Live,” Close Friends, and more.

Starting today, you can use the new quiz sticker in Stories to ask your friends and followers a multiple-choice question. See how well your friends know you. 🤔🙃 pic.twitter.com/a6y1PaOnSY — Instagram (@instagram) April 23, 2019

