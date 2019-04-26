SoundHound update lets users share songs to Instagram Stories, including previously saved songs

Music discovery app SoundHound now has support for sharing songs to Instagram Stories. Read on for how to use the new feature.

SoundHound announced the new functionality in a blog post today:

Did you know you can now share songs from SoundHound to Instagram Stories? We know how much it can mean to our users to find that perfect song, it’s what drives us to continuously improve the SoundHound app. And we know you love sharing that tune just as much as finding it. Now we’re offering one more way to share those magical moments easily, through Instagram Stories.

Here’s how to access the new feature:

Step 1: Tap the orange button to identify a song. That will take you to the song page to learn more. Step 2: Tap the share icon or the Instagram Stories banner from the song page. You’ll see the song and artist when it opens up in your Instagram app. Step 3: From there, you can share the song as you do with any Instagram Story.

SoundHound also notes you can share any songs you’ve previously looked up on Instagram Stories by heading to your history in the SoundHound app → tap the song → then choose the share icon.

Apple’s Shazam launched the same functionality in its music discovery app last fall. Check out the video below to see how sharing from SoundHound to Instagram Stories looks.

SoundHound is a free download from the App Store.