Report: Apple Watch quarterly shipments grew almost 50% YoY, continues as the number one smartwatch

Apple doesn’t share specifics on Apple Watch sales, but Counterpoint has shared its estimates on global smartwatch sales for last quarter. The report shows Apple Watch saw more impressive growth, 49% YoY for the March quarter which again made it the number one smartwatch by a large margin.

Tim Cook mentioned some general highlights about Apple Watch during the company’s earnings call earlier this week.

Apple says that the second quarter of 2019 marks the best non-holiday quarter ever for Apple Watch. In total, Apple’s wearables, home, and accessories category set a new March quarter record with $5.1 billion in revenue. That’s up from $3.94 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Counterpoint (via MacRumors) didn’t share specific shipment numbers, but its estimates show Apple Watch with 49% growth YoY for Q1 2019 (Apple’s fiscal Q2). That helped the company ever so slightly increase its leading market share of global smartwatches to 35.8%.

Samsung grabbed second place in market share with 11.1% for the quarter, with imoo and Fitbit landing in third and fourth with 9.2% and 5.5%, respectively.

Counterpoint’s analyst Satyajit Sinha explained more about Apple Watch’s popularity, detailing that the new ECG feature on Series 4 has been driving demand:

Apple Watch shipments grew a solid 49% YoY despite the weak demand for its iPhones. Apple continues to focus on the health-related features like ECG and fall detection in the Apple Watch Series 4. The ECG capability in the Apple Watch is the most desirable feature, according to our latest Consumer Lens survey. Apple has now received approval on its ECG features from healthcare authorities of Hong Kong and 19 other countries including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK.

Sales of Apple Watch along with AirPods, HomePod, and other accessories are now as big as iPad.

