Functioning Apple-1 and accessories going up for auction this month, could fetch over $600,000

Another Apple-1 is set to hit the auction block later this month. The Apple-1 be available through Christie’s auction house from May 16th through May 23rd, and is expected to fetch as much as $630,000.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

The Apple-1 being put up for auction this month is fully functional and includes additional memorabilia and an array of different accessories. It is believed to be the tenth Apple-1 made, according to an online registry.

Christie’s explains that approximately 200 Apple-1 computers were initially built, with 80 still in existence today. Of those 80 still out there, 15 are in museum collections around the world. Some estimates have said there are actually closer to 70 Apple-1 computers still in existence today.

This Apple-1 was initially acquired by a man named Rick Conte in 1977, and donated to a non-profit organization in 2009. The next year, it was purchased for a private collection and eventually acquired by its current owners in September of 2014.

In addition to the Apple-1 itself, this auction includes a slew of other pieces of memorabilia. This includes “the extremely rare first manual” issued by Apple Computer, as well as several pieces of memorabilia from Apple co-founder Ronald Wayne:

Ronald G. Wayne’s personal photocopy of the Partnership Agreement with Jobs and Wozniak.

Ronald G. Wayne’s personal photocopy of an Amendment to founding Partnership Agreement with Jobs and Wozniak. The Amendment is signed, dated and embossed.

Ronald G. Wayne’s personal photocopy of a signed, dated and embossed Withdrawal Statement filed at Santa Clara County on 12 April 1976.

The business cards of the Apple Founders.

Signed print by Apple Co-Founder Ronald G. Wayne of the partnership agreement between Jobs, Wozniak and Wayne.

Christie’s estimates that this Apple-1 collection will fetch as much as $630,000 at auction. Previous Apple-1 computers have fetched as much as $815,000 at auction, but recently some have gone for less, including one for $210,000 last year.

Those interested in learning more and placing a bid can head to the Christie’s website for more information.

Read more:

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: