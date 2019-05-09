Facebook’s refreshed app icon rolling out on iOS following app redesign

Facebook announced its major design overhaul named FB5 last week with some of the changes arriving right away to users on the mobile apps. Now, Facebook’s new app icon on iOS is rolling out to users, marking the first change in years.

Facebook’s new FB5 iteration includes a brand new look for the social media platform in addition to a focus on groups and other community related features. FB5 includes a much lighter aesthetic and removes most of the dark blue theming from the platform.

Some iOS users started seeing the new design in the app shortly after the announcement at the company’s F8 developer conference. However, the old dark blue logo remained until today.

Rolling out today is the new Facebook iOS app icon that sports a lighter shade of the gradient blue with the company logo centered compared to the offset “f” that was used for years. The new color also matches the Messenger app icon.

The release notes for today’s update just mention generic improvements, but the App Store listing now shows updated screenshots in addition to the new icon.

The old design is still in place on the web for both desktop and mobile for now. Facebook shared a look at the dark mode that will come with the FB5 overhaul for web on desktop and also noted that dark mode will come to its mobile apps, but will first arrive in the Watch tab.

