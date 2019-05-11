AirPods Wireless Charging Case from Gaze Lab 10% off for a limited time

Thanks to our sponsor Gaze Lab, you can get 10% off the company’s new GAZEON AirPods Wireless Charging Case for a limited time:

Get 10% off the Gazeon AirPods Wireless charging case w/ code 10GAZE9to5Mc

The GAZEON case allows you to upgrade your old AirPods by adding a protective case with built-in Qi wireless charging support. Head below for a hands-on look:

Available in 7 colors, the GAZEON AirPods Wireless Charging Case V2 is able to add wireless charging functionality to your old AirPods case for a fraction of the cost of upgrading to Apple’s new AirPods. That means you’ll be able to charge your AirPods wirelessly with any Qi wireless charging pad/mat, including the GAZEPAD PRO Wireless Charging Mouse Pad and other Gaze chargers pictured below.

Protective Case + Qi Wireless Charging

Unlike some of the other options or even Apple’s new AirPods with wireless charging, the case also doubles as a protective and grippy layer on your AirPods case to prevent scratching and other damage that might be caused by drops or impacts in your bag or elsewhere.

Glossy Carbon Fiber + 6 Matte Color Options

You can get the case in seven different color options now including Glossy Carbon, Matte Black, Pure White, Slate Gray, Forest Green, Midnight Blue, and Pale Pink. The Glossy Carbon model (pictured abovev) features a carbon fiber-like pattern with a glossy finish, while the other options feature a matte rubber finish with solid colors.

Built-in Carabineer/Keyring loop

Another feature you don’t get with Apple’s original AirPods case is a keyring loop that also comes with a solid metal carabineer attached. The keyring can of course act as a keychain for your keys, and the built-in carabineer can be used to fasten the AirPods to your bag, belt loop, or elsewhere for added safety when on-the-go.

You can get get 10% off the Gazeon AirPods Wireless charging case w/ code 10GAZE9to5Mc

Also check out the GAZEPAD PRO Wireless Charging Mouse Pad.