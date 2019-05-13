Adobe opens Photoshop for iPad beta signups ahead of this year’s release

Back in October, Adobe announced that it would be bringing full Photoshop CC to the iPad sometime in 2019. Now, the company is officially opening beta signups for Photoshop on the iPad.

In an email to Creative Cloud users tonight, Adobe is prompting customers to apply for the Photoshop for iPad beta program. Clicking the link in the email takes you to this Google Forms signup page where you can enter your email address, name, and explain why you’re interested in joining the beta program.

Unfortunately, details on the release of the iPad app are still unclear. You can sign up for the beta today, but there’s no indication on when – or if – you’ll be invited.

Adobe originally announced Photoshop for iPad back at its Adobe MAX conference. At the event, Adobe demonstrated manipulating a multi-layer PSD file on an iPad Pro. Photoshop on the iPad includes the full toolbar and layer management interface as on desktop, with tools filters, adjustments, and masking options that will be familiar to all Photoshop users.

Furthermore, Photoshop on iOS will be in constant sync with Creative Cloud, keeping changes to files in sync with the desktop version of Photoshop. You’ll be able to edit files seamless across both platforms, without any conversions or changes.

Here’s how Adobe describes Photoshop on Apple’s tablet:

Real Photoshop is coming to the iPad so you can create something unreal. All your familiar desktop tools and workflows are at your fingertips, from retouching and compositing to spot healing and blend modes. Layers? They’re all here. Resolution? No difference. Your PSDs are exactly the same, whether you’re working on your desktop or a mountain top.

You can read our full coverage from Adobe MAX last year for more information on Photoshop for the iPad. Are you excited to give the app a try? Let us know down in the comments.

Thanks, Chris!

