RAVPower launches the smallest 61W wall charger, half the size of Apple’s

RAVPower is launching a new PD Pioneer 61W Wall Charger perfect for MacBook users that it notes has a new drastically smaller design making it the smallest on the market. The charger is available now for $43.99 (Reg. $59.99) as a special preorder price for U.S. customers.

Head below for a full look:

Coming in at around half the size of Apple’s own 61W charger, the new RAVPower PD Pioneer Wall Charger is also smaller than the rest of its own Power Delivery Pioneer series of chargers including its previous 45W Type-C Power Delivery Wall Charger. The new charger will be available in both black and white color options and measures in at just 1.9×1.9×1.1 inches.

Take look at how small it is in the images below next to Apple’s iPhone charger and in-hand:

RAVPower has also managed to make the new 61W wall charger super lightweight at just 2.45oz and included foldable pins with portability and travel in mind.

Not only is the charger the smallest on the market providing 61W output, it does so while providing higher efficiency and better charging performance too thanks to the integration of Gallium Nitride(GaN) technologies. That means it can charge at speeds 2.5X faster than a standard 1A USB-C output, for example. The company explains that GaN chargers have a high charging efficiency, but also can be made smaller and thus more inexpensively than older chargers, which is also why it’s able to offer the new PD Pioneer 61W Wall Charger starting as low as $43.99 for preorders.

RAVPower has specifically designed the new charger with new MacBook users in mind, but the 61W output is fully backward compatible meaning you’ll have no problems charging any of your USB devices. Again with travel in mind, the charger also meets worldwide voltage outputs from 100 to 240V.

Preorder the PD Pioneer 61W Wall Charger

The new 61W GaN Wall Charger is available in the U.S. now for $43.99 (Reg. $59.99) as a special preorder price. RAVPower will start shipping orders from June 15th.