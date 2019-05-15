Apple iPhone XR battery case hits all-time low, MacBook Pro $520 off, and Anker’s AirPower alternative is $50

Today’s best deals include Apple’s official iPhone XR battery case at a new all-time low, $520 off the latest 15-inch MacBook Pro, and Anker’s AirPower alternative. Head below for more in this episode of 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s iPhone XR battery case hits a new all-time low

Amazon is offering a rare discount on the official Apple iPhone XR battery case at $102 shipped. That’s a $27 savings off the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Apple’s official iPhone XR battery case sports a sleek design that delivers up to an additional 39 hours of use on a full charge. It has a built-in Lightning port for charging and using various Apple accessories.

Woot offers savings on latest 15-inch MacBook Pro

You can currently grab the 2018 15-inch MacBook Pro over at Woot for $1,880 in certified refurbished condition. That’s roughly $520 off the regular new condition price and the best we can find. Apple’s latest MacBook Pro sports a 2.2GHz Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB internal SSD. Ships with four Thunderbolt 3 ports, Touch Bar, Touch ID, and more. Includes a one-year warranty.

Anker’s AirPower alternative is now just $50

After AirPower bit the dust, manufacturers raced to put out their own alternatives to meet market demand. One of those was from Anker, which introduced the PowerWave+ wireless charging pad shortly after Apple made its new official. It’s currently marked down to $50, which is the best price we’ve tracked all-time. The built-in Qi pad offers 7.5W of power, but you will need to provide an Apple Watch charging puck. Ships with a wall power block and microUSB cable. Early reviews are positive. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Get creative with this Logitech Crayon for iPad deal

Looking for the perfect budget-friendly accessory for your iPhone? Right now you can pick up he Logitech Crayon for iPad at $50. That’s $20 off the going rate and a match of the best we’ve seen. It offers an alternative to Apple Pencil, delivering “precision writing without delay” on your iPad. No pairing is required, just turn it on and you can start drawing away. Ideal for creating iPad artwork, taking notes and more. We called it a “price-friendly alternative” to more expensive options on the market in our hands-on review.

Pair your iPhone XS Max with an official leather case

Thinking your iPhone could use a change in style? Well you’re in luck, as Amazon offers Apple’s official Leather iPhone XS Max in various colors from $39. That’s good for up to $10 off the regular going rate and $1 less than our previous mention. Apple’s in-house iPhone XS Max cases offer a sleek European leather finish that develops “a natural patina over time.” Machined aluminum buttons deliver a premium feel, which nicely complements that leather casing.

