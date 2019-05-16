Apple overhauls Investor Relations webpage with Newsroom focus, SEC email notifications

Apple this afternoon has given its Investor Relations webpage a visual overhaul. The new design puts a heavy focus on Apple’s Newsroom content, and makes it easier to view earnings results from previous quarters.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

At the top of the new Investor Relations interface, Apple highlights its most recent earnings data. This allows investors to quickly see Apple’s quarterly 10-Q filing, as well as earnings press releases. The new design puts a heavy emphasis on Newsroom content. Apple is now pulling articles from Newsroom and directly linking to them on the Investor Relations site.

Below the Newsroom widget, Apple offers a new “Financial Data” header where it breaks downs earnings results by year and quarter. Investors can easily access earnings results from as far back as 2016, as well as reports on things like net sales, capital return, green bond, and dividend history.

Investors can also click the “SEC Filings” tab along the top to quickly access a full list of documents. The new design of the Investor Relations webpage also includes support for email notifications. Investors can sign up to receive email notifications for quarterly fillings, insider transactions, and more.

To subscribe to SEC filing email alerts, please enter your email address in the field below and select at least one alert option. After submitting your request, you will receive an activation email at the requested email address. You must click the activation link in order to complete your subscription. You can sign up for additional alert options at any time.

Meanwhile, the “Stock Price” tab on Apple’s site shows a detailed look at AAPL stock over the last several months, year, or all-time. There’s also a nifty “Historical Stock Price Lookup” tool that allows you to easily see a a specific day’s open price, close price, intraday high, and intraday low. This design has been overhauled as well.

You can check out Apple’s new Investor Relations webpage here.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: