McIntosh RS200 and Arcam rPlay get AirPlay 2 support, more Play-Fi products will follow

DTS has announced that the McIntosh RS200 and Arcam rPlay now support AirPlay 2, as well as Alexa.

The McIntosh RS200 is a high-end all-in-one wireless speaker system designed to compete with the likes of the Naim mu-so and Devialet Phantom …

Delivering room filling sound, the RS200 Wireless Loudspeaker System is our next-generation home audio wireless speaker. Designed for a modern streaming lifestyle, it comes packed with virtually everything you need to enjoy music streamed from your handheld devices, digital music stored online or a local computer, or played from legacy audio sources. Even connect it to your TV for better sound. The RS200 offers 650 Watts of total power that is delivered to 8 drivers consisting of (2) 4” x 6” woofers, (4) 2” midranges and (2) ¾” tweeters. In addition, a subwoofer output is included to connect an external powered subwoofer to further enhance low frequencies.

The McIntosh RS200 also supports DLNA, aptX (HD and Low Latency), AAC and Bluetooth 5.0, as well as audio-only HDMI, optical, USB-B, and 3.5mm wired inputs.

It costs a cool $3000.

Charlie Randall, chief executive officer at McIntosh, commented, “Supporting AirPlay 2 and Works with Alexa in the RS200 offers choice to our customers with music assistant control. Integrating these protocols with DTS Play-Fi gives the RS200 a sophisticated set of streaming capabilities unmatched by our competitors.”

The Arcam rPlay is a Wi-Fi audio streamer that connects to your existing hi-fi system, supporting up to 24-bit/192kHz streams, costing $600.

“AirPlay 2 brings multi-room music playback to the Apple ecosystem,” said Nicholas Clarke, senior director, global engineering, luxury audio at Harman. “Combining AirPlay 2 with DTS Play-Fi gives Arcam rPlay customers even more ways to access their product while providing the hi-res streaming audio support they demand.”

How many other Play-Fi products it will come to is as yet unknown. DTS, the company behind the system, says only that ‘additional products [will] be announced this year.’ But with more than 200 Play-Fi compatible products available, it could potentially see AirPlay 2 enjoy far greater reach than at present.

AirPlay 2 is also available via a firmware update on the latest Samsung smart TVs, with Sony, LG, and Vizio TVs also getting support for selected models.

Audio brands to offer AirPlay 2 speakers include Bowers & Wilkins, Bose, and Yamaha.

