Hands-on: ZUGU Muse case for iPad Pro & Apple Pencil [Video]

Makers of Amazon’s highest rated iPad case, ZUGU CASE, now has an updated version of its popular case for iPad Pro models including the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models. Head below for a hands-on look with the new ZUGU Muse Case in the video below.

Hands-on with ZUGU Muse Case for iPad Pro

As you’ll see in our hands-on video above, the new ZUGU Muse Case is very similar to ZUGU’s old Prodigy Case, which has become the best rated case on Amazon for a reason. The new Muse model is also a protective case with 360 degree protection, but it offers enhancements to its built-in stand and other improvements over the previous best-selling model.

Perhaps most notably for the Muse Case is the fact that it was designed specifically for the new iPad Pro models to allow the latest Apple Pencil 2 to charge wirelessly without having the iPad exposed. Since the Apple Pencil can attach to the case and wirelessly charge through it, it also prevents any scratching that can happen with the Apple Pencil when connecting to the new iPad Pros without a case.

The Muse case offers 8+ viewing angles thanks to its magnetic kickstand and embedded magnets that allow the stand to quickly lock into position. And the magnets are strong enough that it can easily be mounted to a metal fridge or other magnetic surface.

The Muse case has a microfiber lining on the inside and anti rip synthetic matte leather on the outside, but it also utilizes a rugged TPU bumper and a durable PC Shell that allows it to be super thin (just 1.5mm on the PC back), while still incredibly durable. The case offers drop protection up to 5ft and the company provides a 1-year warranty.

You can buy the Muse case now in black, navy blue, purple, and red color options:

The Muse Case for 2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Amazon)

The Muse Case for 2018 11-inch iPad Pro (Amazon)