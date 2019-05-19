Download UltData iPhone or Mac data recovery tools

Download the UltData app for Mac for iPhone recovery or Mac recovery
For the iPhone version, UltData will allow you to recover data from iOS devices including iPhones, iPads and iPods as well as from iTunes and iCloud backups. The app includes support for over 35+ file types, allowing you to selectively pull data from a ton of different apps on your phone. That includes the ability to selectively download content only from the apps you want. You can download, for instance, text messages from apps like WhatsApp or Apple’s Messages app, or contacts, photos, and many more file types from the other apps you use.
UltData for iPhone Recovery works for iOS devices compatible with the latest iOS 12.1.4 and newest iPhone XS/XS Max/XR models, but also works for older devices and iOS builds.
UltData Mac Recovery (Mac app)
For data recovery on your Mac, UltData has a separate version that offers full control over deleted, formatted, or lost data on your Mac with support for over 550+ file types. That includes the ability to restore many lost or recently deleted files from your Mac’s hard drive and connected external storage devices. Whether your files have been deleted by accident or due to a hardware or software failure of some kind, UltData gives you the ability to recover many files you won’t be able to access otherwise. UltData for Mac supports Macs up to the latest macOS Mojave and back to Mac OS X 10.8 and some previous versions.
UltData Features:
- iPhone Data Recovery: Recover data directly from iOS devices, iTunes & iCloud backup
- Scan, read & recover data from encrypted iTunes backup files
- Support for 35+ file types (WhatsApp, SMS, contacts, photos, etc.)
- Compatible with latest iOS 12.1.4 and iPhone XS/XS Max/XR
- Mac Data Recovery: Recover data deleted, formatted or lost on Mac
- Restore files from hard drives and external storage devices
- High data recovery rate and 100% secure